Vaccine one of top priorities of Iranian Foreign Ministry

The first meeting of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture was held with the presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Gholamhossein Shafei, President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, heads, and members of the joint chambers of Commerce of Iran and neighboring countries, also attended this meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The private sector plays an important role in the relations between countries, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in this meeting, adding that trade and economic circles are a contributing factor to the reliability of foreign policy and its strength.

He stressed the Foreign Ministry's determination to support the role and involvement of the private sector in its relations with countries.

He stressed that the provision of the corona vaccine is one of the top priorities of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, explaining the measures taken by the ministry in accelerating the supply of vaccines in recent days.

"We welcome the cooperation of the private sectors in this field", he added.



RHM/5298790