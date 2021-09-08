Iran's knowledge-based capacities to be shown in EXPO 2020

Expo 2020 is scheduled to be a World Expo to be hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 – 10 April 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new dates are 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022.

Iran is also one of the countries present in this exhibition, which show its capacities in the creative and knowledge-based areas in a pavilion with an area of 2,000 square meters.

The creative design of Iran’s pavilion has been done by a group of elite interior architecture experts and was one of the top 8 expo designs of this period by Architectural Design Magazine.

The main site of Expo 2020 Dubai will be a 438-hectare area (1083 acres) located between the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, near Dubai's southern border with Abu Dhabi. The expo will have a theme called "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

It is said that the new generation of high-speed internet and flying taxis are to be unveiled at Dubai Expo 2020.

