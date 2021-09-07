Total imported COVID-19 vaccine exceeds 41mn doses: IRICA

Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi broke the news on Tue. and reiterated that more than 41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have so far been imported into the country since the outbreak within the framework of 47 shipments.

The latest COVID-19 vaccine imported into the country related to China’s ‘Sinopharm’ vaccine as many as more than 800,000 doses which was arrived in the country in early hours of Tue. Sep. 07 and then was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, he added.

So far, 32 million doses of ‘Sinopharm’ COVID-19 vaccine have been imported into the country in 27 shipments, 2.9 million doses of Japanese AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in three shipments, 963,000 doses of Russia’s AstraZeneca vaccine in one shipment, 1.4 million doses of China’s AstraZeneca through COVAX system in one shipment, Arvanaghi continued.

He went on to say that 1.452 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine has so far been imported into the country through COVAX system in one shipment, 1,450,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine in 11 shipments, 700,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from South Korea through COVAX System in one shipment and also 125000 doses of Indian ‘Baharat” COVID-19 vaccine in one shipment.

Import of COVID-19 vaccine into the country will continue in coming days, IRICA Deputy added.

MA/5299302