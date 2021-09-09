Iran reports 26,821 new cases of COVID-19; 505 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Thursday that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 505 Iranians in the past 24 hours since Wednesday, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 112,935 people.

Meanwhile, the figures for today put the number of new cases at 26,821, bringing the total detected cases to 5,237,799.

Also, 4,481,814 Iranians have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital, the statement added.

Currently, 7,486 patients with Covid 19 are being treated in the intensive care units of hospitals across the country.

So far, 29,9104,211 Covid 19 tests to detect the infections with the disease have been conducted in the country.

Currently, 246 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 144 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, and 58 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction.

