Sep 7, 2021, 7:40 PM

Taliban unveils interim government after claiming Panjshir

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – The Taliban have unveiled the list of the caretaker cabinet members after taking Panjshir Province on Tuesday.

Al-Jazeera television reported on Tuesday that members of the interim Taliban government had been announced. The list of the caretaker cabinet is as follows:

Mullah Mohammad Hassan: Acting Prime Minister
Mullah Abdul Ghani Brother: Deputy Prime Minister
Sirajuddin Haqqani: Acting Minister of Interior
Hedayatullah Badri: Minister of Finance
Sheikhullah Munir: Minister of Education
Khalil Haqqani: Minister of Refugees
Abdul Haq Wasiq: Head of the Intelligence and Security Organization
Mohammad Yaghoub Mojahid: Acting Minister of Defense
Mohammad Edris: Governor of the Central Bank
Abdul Hakim Shetty: Minister of Justice

The Taliban has yet to announced ministers for some other ministers. They have repeatedly alleged they would form an inclusive government.

