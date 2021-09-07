Taliban unveils interim government after claiming Panjshir

Al-Jazeera television reported on Tuesday that members of the interim Taliban government had been announced. The list of the caretaker cabinet is as follows:

Mullah Mohammad Hassan: Acting Prime Minister

Mullah Abdul Ghani Brother: Deputy Prime Minister

Sirajuddin Haqqani: Acting Minister of Interior

Hedayatullah Badri: Minister of Finance

Sheikhullah Munir: Minister of Education

Khalil Haqqani: Minister of Refugees

Abdul Haq Wasiq: Head of the Intelligence and Security Organization

Mohammad Yaghoub Mojahid: Acting Minister of Defense

Mohammad Edris: Governor of the Central Bank

Abdul Hakim Shetty: Minister of Justice

The Taliban has yet to announced ministers for some other ministers. They have repeatedly alleged they would form an inclusive government.

