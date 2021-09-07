Taliban ready to have relations with US, neighbours

The Taliban is ready to have relations with Washington that serve the interests of both Afghanistan and the United States, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on 7 September.

The Taliban will not have any relations with Israel but wants to maintain a dialogue with all of its neighbors, the spokesman continued.

"Of course, we won't have any relation with Israel. We want to have relations with other countries..… We would like to have relations with all the regional countries and neighboring countries as well as Asian countries", Shaheen added.

The Taliban unveiled the list of the caretaker cabinet members after taking Panjshir Province on Tuesday.

