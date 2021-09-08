Pakistan to host Afghanistan neighbors meeting today

Afghanistan neighbors meeting will be held through video conference in the presence of foreign ministers of Iran, China, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the report, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will head the meeting.

In a statement issued by Pakistan Foreign Ministry, the meeting will be held with the aim of removing common challenges and identifying the emerging opportunities to ensure regional stability and prosperity.

This meeting will provide an opportunity for Afghanistan's neighbors to work together for their common goal in line with establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan, the statement added.

The meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries is held while Taliban group announced members of interim government on Tuesday.

MA/5299573