IAEA inspections beyond safeguards agreement stopped

The IAEA inspections of Iranian nuclear sites that were beyond safeguards agreement have stopped, but safeguards inspections that are in accordance with the law are continuing, the spokesman for the Iranian nuclear organization (AEOI) Behrooz Kamalvandi on Thursday told an Iranian news outlet.

Kamalvandi said that in accordance with a piece of legislation approved by the Iranian parliament in early Dec. 2020, dubbed "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People", two months after the law was passed, and due to the fact that the sanctions against Iran had not been lifted, Iran announced that the monitoring beyond safeguards agreement would no longer be carried out in the country.

"Therefore, the International Atomic Energy Agency no longer has a declaration, access, and inspection protocol, but the safeguards inspections that are being carried out in all countries are going on in Iran as usual," the AEOI spokesman added.

His remarks came a day after Iran’s Envoy to Vienna-based International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said yesterday that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the most transparent country in terms of fulfilling its nuclear obligations.

Gharibabadi said that the recent IAEA demands are politically motivated and described the excessive as a diversion from its main mission.

Iran has suspended voluntary implementing Additional Protocol, which gives access to Iranian nuclear site by the IAEA inspectors, in accordance with the Parliament's legislation.

