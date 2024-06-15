  1. Politics
Jun 16, 2024, 12:06 AM

2 sinking ships our gift to Palestinian resistance: Saree

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces said that two sinking ships are a gift on Eid al-Adha from the Yemeni army to the Palestinian resistance for their resistance and steadfastness.

"Sinking the enemy ships is the present of the Yemeni armed forces to the Palestinian nation and the resistance," Brigadier General Yahya Saree said.

"The fate of the ships that were targeted in the last 72 hours due to cooperation with occupied Palestinian ports is to sink them," he added.

The spokesman confirmed that the Verbena ship has completely sunk after being targeted by a number of missiles in the Gulf of Aden.

The TUTOR ship, which was targeted by a missile and a number of ballistic missiles and sea drones, is in danger of sinking in the Red Sea, he added.

"These operations are presented by the Yemeni armed forces to our mujahid brothers in Gaza for their steadfastness and jihad and to all the free people of the Palestinian nation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha," he concluded.

    • JEFF US 05:03 - 2024/06/16
      0 0
      Reply
      Please send this statement from The spokesman of the Yemeni to some of ARAB LEADERS which they are enjoying themselves in their own (haram) to make ($).
    • ghj 09:28 - 2024/06/16
      0 0
      Reply
      ban these white people from entering muslim countries. thats the only way wheever they go they only bring dearh and destruction.
    • Real 10:06 - 2024/06/16
      0 0
      Reply
      GOOD BETTER BEST

