2 sinking ships our gift to Palestinian resistance: Saree

"Sinking the enemy ships is the present of the Yemeni armed forces to the Palestinian nation and the resistance," Brigadier General Yahya Saree said.

"The fate of the ships that were targeted in the last 72 hours due to cooperation with occupied Palestinian ports is to sink them," he added.

The spokesman confirmed that the Verbena ship has completely sunk after being targeted by a number of missiles in the Gulf of Aden.

The TUTOR ship, which was targeted by a missile and a number of ballistic missiles and sea drones, is in danger of sinking in the Red Sea, he added.

"These operations are presented by the Yemeni armed forces to our mujahid brothers in Gaza for their steadfastness and jihad and to all the free people of the Palestinian nation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha," he concluded.

