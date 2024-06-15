Mokhber asks Russia to speed up implementation of coop. deal

Mokhber made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky and Russian president's aide Igor Levitin in Tehran on Saturday.

The expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow laid the basis for new equations in the region, the Iranian interim president said, adding that relations between the two countries are based on securing long-term interests of both sides.

The comprehensive cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran is of great importance as well and should be implemented as soon as possible, he further said.

The chairman of Duma’s Committee on International Affairs once again expressed condolences over the martyrdom of president Ebrahim Raeisi and his companions in the tragic helicopter crash.

He said that Iran and Russia have expanded their relations based on the will and resolve of President Vladimir Putin and the late Raisi. Therefore, Slutsky added, the agreements reached between the two presidents should be implemented as soon as possible.

In the meeting, Igor Levitin, and Mehrdad Bazarpash, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of iran, presented a report on the process of implementing the comprehensive cooperation document between the two countries and the start of the implementation of the North-South Corridor and the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line.

