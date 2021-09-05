Iran backs "useful" negotiations, Raeisi tells Macron

President Ebrahim Raeisi held a phone conversation with French President Emanuel Macron on Sunday afternoon.

During the phone call, the Iranian president said, "We welcome broadening relations with France, especially in the economic and trade fields, and support any action that contributes to security and stability in the region and neighboring countries."

Raeisi also said, "Today, the policy of NATO and US military intervention in Afghanistan has failed."

The Iranian president also pointed to Afghanistan’s developments, saying that the people of the country need to decide for their own future. He added that Iran considers ISIL a terrorist group under any name, and believes that it must be confronted with.

"We are ready to cooperate to form a strong government in Lebanon that serves the interests of the Lebanese people," Raeisi said elsewhere.

Moreover, he said that Iran supports "useful" negotiations, adding that "the sanctions against Iran must be lifted."

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, for his part, called for a brand new start in the relations between the two countries in various political, economic, cultural and regional fields.

Macron said that the future government of Afghanistan must be formed based on the national will of the people of the country and the Taliban must abide by the human rights and international obligations.

The French president pointed out that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) should assist and cooperate with Iran on hosting the Afghan refugees.

He touched upon the issue of Lebanon and said that France and Iran must work with Hezbollah in Lebanon to establish a strong and effective government in the country.

In the end, he expressed hope that the Vienna talks with Iran on reviving the JCPOA would resume.

