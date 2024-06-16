Iranians preparing for Eid al-Ghadir 10-km celebration party

In the Islamic culture, a special holiday titled “Eid al-Ghadir" is marked on the 18th of the eleventh month of Dhu l-Hijja in the Arabic calendar.

This day is a reminder of the time when, according to hadiths, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (as) as the Imam after himself following an order from God.

Who was Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)?

The date of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birth is Rabi' I 17th according to most Shi'a scholars, and Rabi' I 12th according to Sunnis, Wikishia reported.

The Prophet (s) passed away on Safar 28/May 25 or on Rabi' I 12/June 7 of 11/632 at the age of 63, added the source.

It is widely believed that the Prophet (PBUH) was forty years old at the beginning of his mission.

What is “Eid al-Ghadir"?

Eid al-Ghadir is a Shi'a holiday that celebrates the appointment of Ali ibn Abi Talib, Prophet Muhammad's cousin and son-in-law, as the Prophet's successor.

The festival takes its name from the place where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have made this announcement, the Pond (Ghadir) of Khumm.

Eid al-Ghadir is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s (saw) final sermon at Ghadir Khumm, which took place on the 18th of Dhu al-Hijjah, 10 AH. Shias celebrate this event as the basis for their acceptance of Imam Ali's (as) succession to the Prophet.

How is “Eid al-Ghadir" celebrated in the world?

On the day of Eid al-Ghadir, the holy shrines of Shia Imams would be decorated with flowers and celebrations would be held with the participation of crowds of Muslims.

Muslim nations will also celebrate the holy eid by holding different ceremonies and gatherings.

How is “Eid al-Ghadir" celebrated in Iran?

In recent years, Iranians have taken the initiative to celebrate this special occasion more enthusiastically.

People from all walks of life attend a 10-km-long Eid al-Ghadir celebration on Tehran's Valiasr Street.

A poster in Persian invites all Iranians to attend the 10-km-long Eid al-Ghadir celebration

According to estimates, every year some 3 million participate in this glorious street ceremony.

"Ten-kilometer Celebration Party" is held between Tehran's two main squares, Imam Hossein Square and Azadi Square, which is one of the highways connecting the eastern half of the city to the western half of it.

The ceremony is held in the capital's Valiasr Street from Parkway in the north to Valiasr Intersection in downtown Tehran, which is over 10 km long.

Different programs including singing hymns, and artistic events such as carrying out plays and distributing beverages and dinners are part of the massive festival.

The festival starts at 6 a.m. local time in the capital city and runs until 10 p.m.

As part of the event, children hand over their dolls and other playing items to be sent to other children from low-income families in line with the tradition of Martyred Imam Ali (AS) who used to help the needy a lot.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour