  1. World
  2. North America
Jun 16, 2024, 11:00 AM

2 killed in small plane crash in California

2 killed in small plane crash in California

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Two people were killed on Saturday in a small plane crash in the US state of California, authorities said.

Xinhua reported, citing the US National Transportation Safety Board's statement on social media X that it is investigating the crash of a Lockheed L12 aircraft near Chino, a city in the western end of San Bernardino County, about 55 km east of Downtown Los Angeles.

The small World War II-era twin-engine plane crashed around 12:35 p.m. (1935 GMT) near Chino Airport, reported local KABC television station, adding that the plane was found off the runway when emergency crews arrived.

The two men who were killed were involved in a Father's Day event at the Yanks Air Museum, said the report.

AMK/PR

News ID 216552

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News