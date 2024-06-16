2 killed in small plane crash in California

Xinhua reported, citing the US National Transportation Safety Board's statement on social media X that it is investigating the crash of a Lockheed L12 aircraft near Chino, a city in the western end of San Bernardino County, about 55 km east of Downtown Los Angeles.

The small World War II-era twin-engine plane crashed around 12:35 p.m. (1935 GMT) near Chino Airport, reported local KABC television station, adding that the plane was found off the runway when emergency crews arrived.

The two men who were killed were involved in a Father's Day event at the Yanks Air Museum, said the report.

AMK/PR