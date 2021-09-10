Parliament to discuss legislation to lift sanctions with AEOI

The lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament will hold a session with the new head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

It is scheduled that the implementation of the Parliament legislation entitled "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" to be discussed at the meeting between Eslami and the lawmakers.

According to the legislation, Iran has suspended the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol and the excessive access of the IAEA inspectors to the Iranian nuclear sites beyond the safeguards agreement.

Mohammad Eslami, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development replaced Ali Akbar Salehi as the head of the AEOI at the order of the eight Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi recently.

