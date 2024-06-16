Hamid Nouri release another failure for anti-Iran groups, MKO

Gharibabadi made the remarks on Saturday night after the Iranian citizen Hamid Nouri returned to Iran after years of being illegally imprisoned in Sweden.

Stating that Nouri's family had no contact with him for almost 2 years, he criticized the double standards of the so-called defendants of human rights.

The fundamental policy of the Islamic Establishment is to defend the rights of all Iranians abroad, he cried, adding that Iran would pursue releasing the Iranians who were unjustly arrested in European countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gharibabadi hailed the efforts of the late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian regarding Nouri's case.

Nouri was arrested upon arrival at the Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was immediately imprisoned on bogus charges.

The charges against Nouri stemmed from accusations leveled against him by members of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization.

