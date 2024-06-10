Saudi Arabia must support oppressed people of Palestine

Months have passed since the start of the brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that left hundreds of thousands of Palestinian people martyred and injured. The Israeli massacre of innocent Palestinians before the eyes of the world has led to awakening of public opinion across the globe. Numerous marches have been held in support of the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and in condemnation of the crime of the regime of Tel Aviv. Muslim and non-Muslim people, in Islamic and non-Islamic states, have been constantly demanding an end to the Gaza war and an end to the sufferings of Palestinians.

One of the greatest gatherings of Muslim people takes place every year in Saudi Arabia, when Muslims from different parts of the world gather to perform the Hajj rituals. The event is considered to be one of the significant opportunities for Muslims to raise their voice and denounce the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Surprisingly, despite its calls for the stop of war in Gaza, Saudi Arabia has announced that the Hajj pilgrims are not allowed to chant anti-Israeli slogans or protest against the regime of Tel Aviv.

In order to shed more light on this issue, Mehr News Agency reached out to Turkish researcher and expert, Dr. Deniz Caner, asking her opinion on this matter.

"There is a new formation in the Middle East and the Gaza issue, the most painful genocide, is the biggest change in the region," Caner said in this interview.

"From now on, we will witness different decisions being taken in many Islamic countries and other countries to secure Israel's existence," she said.

"The desire to hold elections in northern Syria is also done to secure the goals of Israel," she said, adding that there is a legitimate government and president in Syria today.

"Today, even using the word "genocide" is almost banned not only in Saudi Arabia but also in many European countries," Caner said, adding that even waving the Palestinian flag is also forbidden in the countries.

"Saudi Arabia should support its own co-religionists and the oppressed people of Palestine," she noted.

"The current location of Al-Aqsa Mosque should also be disturbing for the Saudis," she also said, adding that however, unfortunately, no Islamic country can prevent this oppression and captivity today.

Interview by Marzieh Rahmani

