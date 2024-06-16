Iran, Tajikistan sign MoU to boost coop. in geomatic sciences

The director general of the National Cartographic Center of Iran (NCC) Ali Javidaneh and the chairman of the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy of Tajikistan inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Tehran aimed at developing cooperation in the field of the geomatic sciences.

Javidaneh said the MoU is a turning point in enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries.

The Tajik official also termed the expansion of bilateral cooperation by implementing the agreement as an important step in solidifying and strengthening the bilateral relations, Mehr news agency reported.

Khojazoda Orif Ashuri added that the two countries enjoy high potential and capabilities to expand their cooperation in the relevant field.

Tajikistan's Ambassador to Iran Nezamoddin Zohidi, who attended the signing ceremony, expressed hope that Iran and Tajikistan would witness accelerated bilateral cooperation in the field of geomatic sciences and export of technical and engineering services.

SD/TSN