Kazem Gharibabadi announced on his X account that Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen who was illegally detained in Sweden has been released.

He added that Nouri would return to Iran within hours.

Nouri was arrested upon arrival at the Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was immediately imprisoned on bogus charges.

The charges against Nouri were stemmed from accusations leveled against him by members of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO).

MNA/IRN85509962