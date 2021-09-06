Goal of Vienna Talks is to restore original JCPOA: Ulyanov

In reaction to the phone conversation between Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his French counterpart Emanuel Macron on Sunday night, Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet wrote, "In this regard, it is essential to remember that the agreed goal of the #ViennaTalks is to restore the original #JCPOA which includes sanctions lifting and full implementation of commitments under the nuclear deal."

"No single participant in the talks questions this agreed goal," he added.

Iran's President Raeisi told his French counterpart on Sunday that "Iran supports useful negotiations," adding that "the sanctions against Iran must be lifted."

