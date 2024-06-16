Noshad Alamiyan secures Olympic spot in latest world rankings

His brother Nima had qualified for the Games a month ago by grabbing the gold medal at the Central Asia Regional Olympic Qualification held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

As the countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games intensifies, ITTF announced significant progress in the qualification process for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

With the Games now under 50 days away, this week’s world ranking update has seen eight athletes secure their participation based on the selection of Continental quotas allocated by World Ranking.

With only one more world ranking update scheduled before the final roster for Paris is confirmed, the qualification process reaches its penultimate stage. Next week’s world rankings will be crucial, determining the final competitors for the highly anticipated Paris 2024 Games.

