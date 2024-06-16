Israeli warplanes pound southern Lebanon again

According to reports released by local sources in Lebanon, the Israeli regime attacked areas near the villages of Ayta ash Shab and Aitaroun in the south of the Arab country on Saturday night.

No details regarding the possible damage or casualties have been published so far.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

