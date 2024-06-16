Iranian rowers win medals at 2024 Asian Canoe U-23 C’ships

The Iranian rowers won two gold medals, one silver, and three bronzes.

In the 1000 Junior Women K1, Arshin Rezaenejad finished in first place with a time of 04:16.635.

Elnaz Shafieian seized a gold medal in the 1000 U-23 Women K1, clocking 04:09.940.

In the 1000 U-23 Men C2, Mohammad Abbasi and Shayan Hosseini won a silver medal with a time of 03:41.690.

Also, Abolfazl Janati and Amir Reza Ouladian took a bronze medal with a time of 03:31.255 in the 1000 Junior Men K2.

In the 1000 U23 Men C1, the bronze medal went to Iran’s Shayan Hosseini at 04:04.396.

In the meantime, Mehrab Asayesh snatched a bronze medal in the 1000 Junior Men k1 with a time of 03:46.302.

The Asian Canoe Sprint Junior and U-23 Championships are being held in Pattaya-Rayong, Thailand from June 14 to 16.

