No one can ask Iran to halt nuclear activities: Gharibabadi

In reaction to the publication of JCPOA and safeguards’ report of the IAEA, Iran’s Envoy to Vienna-based International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said that all of Iran's nuclear activities, including enrichment of uranium at various levels and uranium metal production, are carried out within the framework of Iran's nuclear rights under Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and are fully in line with Iran's safeguards obligations.

Since the other parties involved in nuclear talks did not fulfill their obligations under Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in the field of lifting sanctions and the US policy of imposing illegal and unilateral sanctions against Iran continues, no one can ask Iran to stop these activities within the framework of this agreement, Gharibabadi emphasized.

He lashed out at the move taken by Secretary-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in reporting the issue related to the registration of data beyond the safeguards and stated that this action had been agreed with IAEA for only three months and was based on politics entirely, the issue which does not create any rights or obligations for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gharibabadi pointed to the few remaining issues on ‘safeguards’ and said that there are only four ‘safeguards’ issues between Iran and IAEA which date back to about two decades ago in a way that Islamic Republic of Iran has so far stablished fair and constructive interaction with IAEA with the aim of settling these problems.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly press briefing in response to a question about the possible visit of Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency to Iran said that technical issues between IAEA and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) are addressed by AEOI spokesman.

"Neither side should make a miscalculation and move in a direction that will affect the negotiations in Vienna. The political use of the IAEA technical platform will lead to a different response from Iran. The relations between Iran and the IAEA are technical and respectful, and we hope that others will not interfere in this relationship," he added.

MA/FNA14000616000870