Boosting Iran, Russia ties way to deal with US unilateralism

Hamid-Reza Haji Babaee made the remarks in a meeting with the Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky in Tehran.

Relations between Iran and Russia are strategic and will be maintained in the future, the Vice Chairman of the Iranian Parliament said.

There is good cooperation between the two countries in cultural and economic fields, Haji Babaee said.

Iran and Russia are influential in the region and the world, and for this reason, bilateral relations should be strengthened, he continued.

He considered strengthening the bilateral relations between Iran and Russia as one of the ways to deal with the unilateralism of the United States, and added, "In recent years, good measures have been taken to remove the obstacles in the way of cooperation."

The Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Committee on International Affairs, for his part, referred to the crimes of the Zionist regime and its supporters in Gaza.

In the last 2,000 years, mankind has not witnessed such a tragedy that some people purposefully plan to kill innocent children, he said.

Americans' support for the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza has undermined its hegemony, he said, adding that the US claimed to be responsible for the world order, but in Gaza it showed a completely opposite behavior.

MNA/6138721