Iran, UAE top diplomats discuss regional developments

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and the Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the catastrophic situation caused by the Israeli genocidal war in the Gaza Strip during the phone call.

"It is necessary for the Islamic countries to use all available tools to stop the Zionist genocide in Gaza faster and to help the oppressed people of that region," Bagheri Kani stressed.

Referring to the Jordan summit over Palestine, the Emirati foreign minister stressed the need for dispatching humanitarian aid and taking effective measures to stop the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

He emphasized that the United Arab Emirates is doing everything it can to stop the war and send humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

