IAEA's BoG resolution not to affect Iran's nuclear progress

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Abolfazl Zohrevand stated that the anti-Iranian resolution of three European countries in the meeting of the Board of Governors is completely politically motivated, and Western countries are trying to influence Iran's upcoming presidential election.

The US and European countries that are members of the JCPOA have not fulfilled their obligations, he said, adding that Russia and China emphasized this issue during the voting on this resolution, recommending that the three European countries should return to the JCPOA and fulfill their obligations.

Unlike Western members, Iran has fulfilled its commitments to the JCPOA, he added.

He said Western countries should clarify their expectation of Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He further noted that the JCPOA was nothing but damage for Iran which harmed Iran's national capacities, adding that the West did not keep its promise which was lifting sanctions.

He emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin also defended Iran's activities in his three-hour speech in Kazan, stressing that the Obama administration signed a commitment but the Trump administration abandoned the same commitment.

Putin emphasized that they should reconsider their behavior towards Iran, Zohrevand said.

The Iranian lawmaker stressed that Western actions do not affect Iran's progress in the nuclear field.

Despite sanctions and blocked access to global markets, Iran showed that sanctions do not affect its progress, Zohrevand stated.

