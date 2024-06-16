Iran, Russia have important responsibility to create peace

Bagheri Kani held a meeting with Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky in Tehran on Saturday.

Emphasizing Iran's serious determination to expand relations with neighboring countries, Bagheri Kani said that martyr Raeisi's good neighborhood policy is the only policy that brings all the regional countries under the umbrella.

He described the relations between Iran and Russia as special, calling the joint responsibility of the two countries to create and maintain peace and stability in sensitive regional and global situations important.

He also emphasized the need for continued coordination and consultation between the two countries to help resolve regional issues, especially stopping the war and crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza.

Referring to the start of the new round of the Iranian parliament and the formation of parliamentary friendship groups and commissions, Bagheri Kani described the role of parliamentary diplomacy in expanding bilateral relations and strengthening the interactions of the elites of both sides as serious and important.

Leonid Slutsky, for his part, talked about bilateral and regional issues and joint initiatives, announcing that Russia is ready to help strengthen and advance common goals.

