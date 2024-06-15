Iran to launch two more satellites in near future

"In the last three years, there were 12 launches in the space industry, 10 of which were indigenous launches and 2 international launches. We will have many launches by the end of the 13th government, and we have two launches planned for the next month," he said in an interview for Mehr News Agency (MNA).

Salarieh had previously told MNA that the design and construction stages of various satellites have been completed or are being completed.

Speaking early in May, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology Eissa Zarepour said that the country will become the space hub of the region within ten years.

With the efforts of Iranian experts, Iran would become self-sufficient and would turn into the space hub of the region according to the country's 10-year space industry plan, Zarepour said.

He said that the country is focusing on marketing its space services at the global level, especially in the field of light launchers and small satellites.

