Jun 16, 2024, 7:29 AM

If winning election;

Trump vows to halt ‘never-ending’ payments to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Ex-US President Donald Trump promised to put an end to "never-ending" multi-billion payments to Ukraine in case he wins the presidential election in November.

"I think [Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is maybe the greatest salesman of any politician that's ever lived," Trump said when speaking before his supporters in Detroit.

"Every time he comes to our country, he walks away with $60 billion," TASS quoted him as saying.

"And he gets home and he announces that he needs another $60 billion. It never ends. It never ends. I will have that settled," he added.

Trump repeatedly stated earlier that he would be able to stop the conflict in Ukraine in case of his return to the White House.

    • Bob GB 11:03 - 2024/06/16
      Sounds like he was looking in the mirror when he was thinking of that
    • cwspangle 06:53 - 2024/06/17
      Volodymyr Zelensky is an Israeli operative

