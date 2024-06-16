Trump vows to halt ‘never-ending’ payments to Ukraine

"I think [Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is maybe the greatest salesman of any politician that's ever lived," Trump said when speaking before his supporters in Detroit.

"Every time he comes to our country, he walks away with $60 billion," TASS quoted him as saying.

"And he gets home and he announces that he needs another $60 billion. It never ends. It never ends. I will have that settled," he added.

Trump repeatedly stated earlier that he would be able to stop the conflict in Ukraine in case of his return to the White House.

MP/PR