Zionist enemy, its allies will kneel before Palestinians

"The horrific and shocking crimes committed by the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank will not break the determination of the Palestinian people to liberate their land and Holy Al-Quds from the Zionist occupation," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his X account.

Despite being wounded and painful, the strong and faithful Palestinian men, women, and young people, along with their innocent and suffering children, performed the Eid al-Adha prayer, Kan'ani said.

The Zionist enemy and its allies will kneel before the faith, patience and determination of the Palestinian people, Kan'ani said.

MNA/