UN chief warns of 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Afghanistan

Antonio Guterres has warned of a looming “humanitarian catastrophe” in Afghanistan as he urged countries to provide emergency funding following the final departure of United States forces and the full Taliban takeover, Al-Jazeera reported.

Guterres on Tuesday expressed his “grave concern at the deepening humanitarian and economic crisis in the country”, adding that basic services threatened to collapse “completely”.

“Now more than ever, Afghan children, women and men need the support and solidarity of the international community,” he said in a statement as he pleaded for financial support from nations.

“I urge all member states to dig deep for the people of Afghanistan in their darkest hour of need. I urge them to provide timely, flexible and comprehensive funding,” the UN secretary-general said.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the current $1.3bn UN humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan is only 39 percent funded.

