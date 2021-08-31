  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2021, 11:59 PM

Merkel says it is 'important' to talk to Taliban

Merkel says it is 'important' to talk to Taliban

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Chancellor Angela Merkel has stressed that Germany is focused on humanitarian aid now and on helping former local Afghan staffers who were not evacuated in the last two weeks.

Merkel said their numbers are "not 300" but "between 10,000 to 40,000."

Germany has evacuated more than 5,000 people from Afghanistan this month, the majority of them Afghans.

She said that of those who remain, it wasn't clear how many of them want to leave Afghanistan, AP reported.

She says that while Germany doesn't have any diplomatic relations with the Taliban, it's important to talk to the group, also in order to get further Afghans in need of evacuation out of the country.

Merkel spoke ahead of talks on Tuesday with her Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz in Berlin.

HJ/PR

News Code 178056
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178056/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News