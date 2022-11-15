  1. Economy
Global population to reach 8bn: UN says

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – The global population projects to reach eight billion people Tuesday, the United Nations says, in a historic milestone for humanity as the organization gives a look into what the future could look like. 

The UN praised the population growth as mortality levels decline and life expectancy continues to increase.  The global life expectancy is 72.8 years as of 2019, an increase of nearly nine years since 1990. Current projections believe the life expectancy could be 77.2 years by 2050.

"This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement. 

