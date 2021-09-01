  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2021, 5:00 PM

London starts direct talks with Taliban

London starts direct talks with Taliban

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – In the name of making efforts for persuading the Taliban to secure the safe withdrawal of British forces from Afghanistan, London started direct talks with the gorup.

The UK claims it is in talks with the Taliban to ensure Britons can safely leave Afghanistan.

Britain's special representative for Afghan transition, Sir Simon Gass, met senior members of the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

They also discussed safe passage for Afghans who have worked with the UK over the last 20 years.

The newly appointed Afghan resettlement minister, Victoria Atkins, told Sky News the UK would look to ensure the Taliban abide by the terms of a recent UN Security Council resolution.

This includes allowing safe passage for those attempting to cross Afghanistan's borders as they seek sanctuary elsewhere, with the Foreign Office in "intense discussions" with other countries in the region over how to process those getting out of Afghanistan.

HJ/5294538/PR

News Code 178105
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178105/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News