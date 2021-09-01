London starts direct talks with Taliban

The UK claims it is in talks with the Taliban to ensure Britons can safely leave Afghanistan.

Britain's special representative for Afghan transition, Sir Simon Gass, met senior members of the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

They also discussed safe passage for Afghans who have worked with the UK over the last 20 years.

The newly appointed Afghan resettlement minister, Victoria Atkins, told Sky News the UK would look to ensure the Taliban abide by the terms of a recent UN Security Council resolution.

This includes allowing safe passage for those attempting to cross Afghanistan's borders as they seek sanctuary elsewhere, with the Foreign Office in "intense discussions" with other countries in the region over how to process those getting out of Afghanistan.

