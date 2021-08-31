US withdrawal proves military intervention doomed to failure

Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that a new page has been turned in Afghan history following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the war-torn country.

"We always respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, uphold the principle of not to interfere in the country's internal affairs, and stick to friendly policies for all Afghans," Wang said.

Afghanistan's history and reality show that to realize peace, stability, and economic development, the country needs to build an open and inclusive political system, pursue moderate and steady domestic and foreign policies, and completely cut off ties with all terrorist organizations, he noted.

China will continue to maintain close communication with all parties in Afghanistan and the international community and provide support and assistance within its capacity to restore peace and economy, and combat all terrorist organizations, including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, Wang stressed.

