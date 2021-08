The last US military force left Kabul Airport last night on Aug. 30, so that the first Taliban force entered there. Two scenes that symbolically represent the result of 20 years of US occupation of Afghanistan.

Taliban forces entered Kabul airport last night but faced heavy damages and destruction incurred by US forces to the equipment at the airport. They told Al Jazeera that US troops destroyed equipment before leaving the airport.

MA/FNA14000609000612