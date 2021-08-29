Iran's advanced drones highly welcomed by different countries

He made the remarks in the introduction ceremony of new Defense Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, held at the venue of Imam Ali (PBUH) Conferences Center on Sunday, and reiterated that domestically-produced drones have been highly welcomed by different countries in the world.

Turning to the progress and salient measures taken by the Ministry of Defense in recent years in the field of defense power, Hatami stated that more than 300 new defense activities have been conducted in the Ministry of Defense in the field of ground combat.

Ministry of Defense has been equipped with advanced missile systems, cruise, and ballistic missiles, and also sophisticated air defense systems, he said, adding, “In addition, the ministry has taken giant strides in the fields of marine, electronics, radar, etc.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General pointed to the export of defense equipment and stated that effective steps have been taken in this field in a way that Ministry of Defense managed to export defense equipment to other countries last year (ended March 20, 2021), showing a twofold increase as compared to a year earlier.

Ministry of Defense also conducted effective steps in the field of coronavirus, COVID-19, the most important of which can be referred to the production of laboratory COVID-19 kit, healthcare and protective equipment, etc. in line with assisting medical and healthcare sector of the country to contain the disease.

Turning to ‘Fakhra Vaccine’ produced by the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Hatami said that this homegrown vaccine can meet a major demand of country in this respect.

