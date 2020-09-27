Unveiling ceremony of 7 new achievement of Army Ground Forces

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – The unveiling ceremony of 7 new homegrown achievements of Iran Army Ground Forces was held on Sunday in the presence of Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras.

'Caracal' intelligent robot, 'Gahar' 4x4 tactical vehicle, 'Chabok' fast frequency hopping system, UAV piston engines, 'Masih' rescue robot, Upgraded vehicle 26x40, and 'Hadaf-2' twin-arm missile launcher have been unveiled during the ceremony.