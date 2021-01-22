  1. Politics
Jan 22, 2021, 12:00 PM

Iranian Army's Air Force enjoying unique UAV capabilities

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi says the Islamic Republic’s Air Force has made considerable progress in various areas, especially the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past years.

“The Army’s Air Force has conducted all its missions perfectly so far, and today, it has turned into a unique power in the filed of UAVs and drones,” The top commander said during a visit to Air Force units in the southern city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday.

“The force has been developing its capabilities in all areas, including commanding and overhauls and building shelters,” Major General Mousavi said.

The Iranian Army’s Air Force has been following a series of plans to promote its combat capabilities, including employing drones, in addition to the regular manned jets.

Earlier in January, Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, a high-ranking Army commander, said Iranian Army experts have dramatically increased the flight endurance of suicide UAVs, manufacturing drones with an operational range of 4,000 kilometers.

Iranian military technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

