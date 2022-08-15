4-nation drone competition kicks off in Iran's Kashan

Brigadier General Ali Bilali, the senior adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, announced the start of the 7th international military competition with the participation of drone teams from four countries dubbed the "falcon predators", starting on Monday morning in Kashan in central Iran.

Teams from the countries of Iran, Russia, Belarus, and Armenia are participating in the competitions, and the Islamic Republic of Iran participates with a team in the international military UAV competition.

More than 70 soldiers from the above-mentioned countries will compete in five stages of physical fitness and shooting and four drone divisions, including aerial reconnaissance for three days, air support and correction of artillery fire, reconnaissance at night and constant reconnaissance, فاث advisor said.

The purpose of holding the 2022 international military competition in the drone field is to convey the message of peace and friendship and joint cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with other countries in the world in dealing with global terrorism and the factors that make the world insecure, as well as to improve the level of readiness and combat power and to transfer experiences and achievements in the field of drones.

General Bilali said that the closing ceremony of the competitions will be held on August 28.

He concluded that the first edition of these military competitions was held in 2015 with the prime role of Russia and Kazakhstan in 13 fields and since then with the sending of an official invitation from Russia and the approval of the Commander-in-chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei), the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have taken part in the past six editions of these competitions.

