The newly-appointed Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made his first diplomatic tour to Baghdad on Saturday in order to attend the Baghdad regional summit.

In the second destination of his first diplomatic tour to the region, today the Iranian top diplomat left for Damascus, the capital of Syria.

According to the reports, he has just arrived in Damascus a few minutes ago.

He is scheduled to meet and negotiate with the Syrian officials today.

RHM/FNA14000607000337