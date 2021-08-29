Kuwait confirms a rocket hit border area with Iraq

The Kuwaiti Army General Staff Command, which on Saturday denied in a statement that a rocket had hit Kuwait from Iraq territory, issued another statement confirming that a rocket had hit the border area.

After a thorough field investigation of the joint international border with the Republic of Iraq, it was determined that a Katyusha rocket had struck near the area but had not caused any casualties or damage, the statement said.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the statement reiterated that the northern border region is safe and stable.

An Iraqi security source reported on Friday night that several rockets were fired from Iraqi territory at a US military base on the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border.

Shafagh news website quoting of this source reported that unknown people launched 3 rockets from Iraq to a US base in Safwan.

ZZ/FNA14000607000169