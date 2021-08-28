Kuwait denies rocket attack on US base from Iraq

Last night, an Iraqi security source reported a rocket attack on an American base at the border of Iraq and Kuwait.

Shafagh news website quoting of this source reported that unknown people launch 3 rockets from Iraq to an American base in ‘Safwan’.

This source also added that two rockets struck around this base and the 3rd rocket passed from the base and went to Kuwait.

“Abbas Maher” mayor of ‘al Zobeir’, also said that 3 rockets launched from Iraq to ‘Safwan’ that two of them struck an oil shaft in Kuwait and the other hit Iraqi soil.

He added that there is not any information about attacks against any American base until now.

The General headquarters of Kuwait Armed Forces denied any attack on this country and strikes to any American base and stressed that the Kuwait border is safe and no accident has happened.

MM/FNA14000606000242