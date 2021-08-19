'We will stand firm in any war whether economic or political'

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah delivered a speech on the occasion of the tenth night of Muharram.

"Tyrants throughout history tried to erase the trace of Imam Hussein (PBUH) yet his memory remains as Seyyeda Zeinab (AS) said, “You won’t erase our memory” and we see today massive rallies around the world still mourning him," Nasrallah said.

"Karbala is a lesson for us in not submitting and in bearing responsibility. Karbala is a lesson for us in supporting the oppressed. Karbala is a lesson in the importance of faith and ideology in the face of material desires. Any cause cannot continue without faith in its legitimacy. Among the lessons of Karbala is the reference to Allah in all deeds. Among the lessons of Karbala is benefiting from all the media tools available. Among the lessons of Karbala is preserving the sanctities. Among the lessons of Karbala is the will to sacrifice everything for the sake of achieving the goal," he added.

Hezbollah Secretary-General went on to say, "One of the lessons of Karbala is asceticism in life and its glories. One of the lessons of Karbala is competition in going to the battlefield. Karbala is a lesson in discipline, good manners and morals. One of the lessons of Karbala is the stability of stance in the major and central cause. Among the lessons of Karbala are placidity, tranquility, faith, certainty and strength. One of the lessons of Karbala is performing the duty until the last breath. It is a lesson in patience and tolerating the calamities and bereavements."

"We will stay firm in the face of wars of all kind, whether economic, political, media or other… and just as the slogan did not fall from the hands of Al-Abbas, it will not fall today and we will not leave you o Hussein," Nasrallah stressed.

He also thanked all who participated in securing the Ashura ceremonies, as well as the mourners for being committed to Covid-19 measurements.

