5 killed, 30 injured as blast hits procession in Pakistan

An explosion targeting an Ashura procession in Pakistan's Punjab has killed at least five people and injured dozens more, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing toward the site of the bombing, India Today reported.

Several wounded people were seen waiting for help along a road in the deeply conservative city of Bahawalnagar in the eastern Punjab province where the attack took place.

Police also said that women and children were among the martyrs and wounded in the terrorist blast.

According to Punjab police, due to the high number of injured, there is a possibility of increasing the number of martyrs in this terrorist incident.

