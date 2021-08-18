Iran accelerates enriching uranium to near 60%: IAEA says

Iran has accelerated its enrichment of uranium to 60%, the UN Atomic Watchdog said in a report on Tuesday.

Tehran's ELECOMP 2021 canceled

Iran International Electronic, Computer, and E-Commerce Exhibition (ELECOPMP) 2021 will not be held due to the pandemic.

Who is the new Iranian Army Navy commander?

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Rear Admiral Shahram Irani as the new commander of Army's Navy. But what do we know about him?

JCPOA revival discussed by Iranian, Russian envoys to Vienna

The restoration of JCPOA and its prospects was discussed by representatives of Iran and Russia to International Organizations in Vienna.

Most number of proposed ministers to gain parl. approval: MP

An Iranian lawmaker has predicted that a majority of ministers proposed by President Ebrahim Raeisi will gain the vote of confidence from the parliament.

Raeisi holds phone call with Al-Kadhimi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi had discussed various issues over the phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Gen. Salami orders IRGC bases to establish field pharmacies

IRGC chief commander Major General Hossein Salami has ordered the IRGC provincial commanders to embolden help the fight against Covid-19.

Iran to import 30mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine by Sep. 6

The Head of the Presidential Office announced that Iran will import 30 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine by September 6.

Iran COVID-19 update: 50,228 news cases, 625 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 50,228 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 625 people have lost their lives since Monday.

FM spokesman: Iran embassy in Kabul, consulate general in Herat operating

The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tuesday that the Iranian Embassy in Kabul and the Consulate General in Herat are open and operating.

Iran standing by Lebanese people amid fuel crisis

Voicing Iran's support for Lebanese people in all areas, the Iranian envoy to Beirut said that clear results will soon be achieved regarding the fuel imports from Iran.

Stimulator of Bavar-373 air defense system to be unveiled

The stimulator of the homegrown Bavar-373 air defense system will be unveiled on September 1, 2021, according to an official with the Army.

