  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2021, 7:00 PM

Who is the new Iranian Army Navy commander?

Who is the new Iranian Army Navy commander?

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Rear Admiral Shahram Irani as the new commander of Army's Navy. But what do we know about him?

Admiral Shahram Irani was born in Sanandaj, Kordestan Province, in 1965 and after finishing his elementary and secondary school in Sar-e Pol-e Zahab in Kermanshah province, he moved back with his family to Sanandaj after the start of the imposed Iraqi Baath regime war on Iran in 1980 to finish high school. 

The new commander of the Navy entered the Imam Khomeini Naval University of Nowshahr in the northern Mazandaran Province in 1985, and after graduating in navigation and ship command from this university, he commanded a variety of naval units.

Admiral Irani also holds a Master's degree in naval studies and currently teaches as a professor at the Imam Khomeini Naval University of Nowshahr. 

He has previously served as the commander of the Operations of the Naval District 1 of the Army Navy  in Bandar Abbas, and later Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of this district; Deputy Chief of Operations Department of the Army Navy, Deputy Chief of Navy Training Department and Deputy Chief of Army Training.

In addition to serving on the presiding board and delivering speeches at several important joint naval exercises, Admiral Irani has also commanded some of the most important missions of the Army Navy fleets, including the crossing of the Suez Canal in 2012 and commanding several naval rescue operations.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in his decree to appoint the new army navy commander that he is expected to use the capabilities and potentialities of the army navy to enhance capability and the level of the preparedness of these forces. 

KI/5283568

News Code 177493
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177493/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News