Who is the new Iranian Army Navy commander?

Admiral Shahram Irani was born in Sanandaj, Kordestan Province, in 1965 and after finishing his elementary and secondary school in Sar-e Pol-e Zahab in Kermanshah province, he moved back with his family to Sanandaj after the start of the imposed Iraqi Baath regime war on Iran in 1980 to finish high school.

The new commander of the Navy entered the Imam Khomeini Naval University of Nowshahr in the northern Mazandaran Province in 1985, and after graduating in navigation and ship command from this university, he commanded a variety of naval units.

Admiral Irani also holds a Master's degree in naval studies and currently teaches as a professor at the Imam Khomeini Naval University of Nowshahr.

He has previously served as the commander of the Operations of the Naval District 1 of the Army Navy in Bandar Abbas, and later Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of this district; Deputy Chief of Operations Department of the Army Navy, Deputy Chief of Navy Training Department and Deputy Chief of Army Training.

In addition to serving on the presiding board and delivering speeches at several important joint naval exercises, Admiral Irani has also commanded some of the most important missions of the Army Navy fleets, including the crossing of the Suez Canal in 2012 and commanding several naval rescue operations.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in his decree to appoint the new army navy commander that he is expected to use the capabilities and potentialities of the army navy to enhance capability and the level of the preparedness of these forces.

