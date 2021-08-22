Navy cmdr.:

Iran, Pakistan key players in providing regional security

Iran Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that Iran and Pakistan are key players in providing regional security.

During the meeting which was held on Saturday morning, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said, "Pakistan has always had a fully-fledged and coordinated presence in the sea."

Stating that the long-standing relationship between the two countries in the maritime field will definitely be recorded in history, he added, "Pakistan is expected to continue the same growing and effective historical path and increase its share of relations with neighboring Muslim countries with historical and cultural commonalities."

Iran’s Army statement:

Defense industry must give firm response to enemies threats

Army Force of the Islamic Republic Iran in a statement said that the defense industry of the country must provide suitable way for giving a decisive response to the sanctions and threats of enemies waged against the country.

While congratulating the ‘National Day of Defense Industry’, which falls on August 22, the Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran called for the defense industry to meet demands of the Armed Forces and provide a decisive response to the enemies’ threats orchestrated against the Islamic Iran.

Pakistan invites Iran to participate in Aman naval drill

Commander of the Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Saturday invited Iran to participate in the Aman naval exercises.

Heading a military delegation, Commander of the Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution & Holy Defense in Tehran on Saturday morning.

On the sidelines of the visit, he met with newly appointed Iranian counterpart Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

Afghan soldiers who fled to Iran returned home: Taliban

The Taliban said Sat. that former Afghan army soldiers who had fled to Iran have returned to their homeland after receiving a pardon from the Taliban leader.

The Taliban said Afghan army soldiers who had previously taken refuge in Iran from Nimroz and Farah Provinces amid Taliban attacks have returned to Afghanistan with military equipment and vehicles after a general amnesty was issued by the Taliban leadership.

The Taliban added that the troops returned to their homes without any problems after returning to Afghanistan.

500 lorries cross Iran-Afghanistan Dogharoon crossing daily

As many as 500 trucks cross the Iranian Dogharoon border crossing with Afghanistan these days, according to an Iranian official in Razavi Khorasan Province.

The head of the Khorasan Razavi Road and Transit Administration Hamid Mohammadi said that over the past month about 500 trucks carrying commercial shipments cross Dogharoon border crossing in Iraq's Taybad County into Islam Qala on the other side in Afghanistan.

Iran defense industry progress set a new model in intl. level

The eye-catching and salient achievements of the defense industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international arenas set a new defense model for world countries interested in achieving independence.

In a statement released on the occasion of anniversary of ‘National Day of Defense Industry’, the Ministry of Defense emphasized that salient achievements and progresses in the defense industry in meeting the domestic needs, attaining self-sufficiency through indigenizing defense technologies and benefiting from talented youth manpower in the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have set a new model for countries interested in gaining independence.

We thank Iran for sending fuel to Lebanon: Sunni cleric

"We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran for sending fuel to Lebanon," said the head of Lebanon's "Qulna wa Al-Amal" association, while strongly condemning the US policies toward Lebanon.

According to the "elnashra" news website, "Sheikh Ahmad Al-Qattan", the head of the Lebanese "Qulna wa Al-Amal" association, said, "Some in Lebanon are protesting against a fuel shipment arriving in Lebanon from Iran. Their excuse is that this ship will lead to many sanctions against Lebanon."

Armed Forces to increase ability to attack centers of threats

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on Sat. that the policy of the Armed Forces is to increase the ability to attack the centers of threats.

In a statement released on the occasion of the anniversary of ‘National Day of Defense Industry’, the commander said," Increasing the ability to attack the centers of threat against the Islamic country is a strategic, unstoppable policy of the armed forces."

Iran’s Army Ground Force UAV team arrives in Kazakhstan

Iran’s Army Ground Force Drone (UAV) Team arrived in Kazakhstan on Sat. to participate in Russian International Military Tournament.

While attending the venue of competitions, members of Iranian Army Ground Forces Drone Team are currently getting acquainted with the environmental conditions of the region in Kazakhstan, spending the preparation stages and testing of the relevant parts and equipment.

Ghayedi’s Al-Ahli transfer fails: report

According to latest reports, Esteghlal FC and Shabab Al-Ahli have failed to reach an agreement for Mehdi Ghayedi’s transfer to the UAE.

The reports say the Emirati club had lowered their offer which received ‘no’ both from Esteghlal and Ghayedi.

Their initial proposal to sign the 22-year-old striker was reportedly around $2 million.

2nd WHO statement on COVID-19 vaccination in Iran

WHO acknowledges greatly the increase in frequency of vaccination recently after deployment of international and locally made vaccines in Iran.

Second Statement on “COVID-19 Vaccination in Iran” by Dr Jaffar Hussain, WHO Representative & Head of Mission to the Islamic Republic of Iran is as follows:

WHO is closely monitoring the situation of COVID-19 pandemic in Iran. The Organization reiterates its commitment to support the country in responding to the pandemic.

Iran defense industry influential in regional equations

According to the Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces, the country's defense industry is influential in the equations of the region and beyond.

Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran owes its independent defense power and industry to the tireless efforts of Iranian experts, Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces said, addressing Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami in a message on the occasion of the anniversary of ‘National Day of Defense Industry.

Iran army official:

Iran to host three events of Russian 2021 army games

An official with the Iranian army has said that Iran is one of the host countries of the 2021 army games, adding that it will host about 390 servicemen in three different categories.

The deputy commander of the Iranian Army for Training Affairs Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh said at a press conference to detail the International Army Games 2021, "These competitions are held in four areas: naval, air, land and defense, and in 28 fields and 15 countries."

The commander added, Iran is among the host countries and will host about 390 people in three different fields of army games.

Vaccinating people aged above 18 on Kish island begins

Vaccinating the inhabitants of Kish Island in the Persian Gulf who age above 18 against the Coronavirus began as part of an Iranian government emergency plan.

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 for people aged above 18 on Kish Island is part of a government plan to vaccinate the inhabitants of 18 Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

The Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education, Saeed Namaki, ordered the vaccination of Kish and Qeshm residents who age above 18 earlier this month.

Iranian prisoner subjected to violence, torture in Sweden Iranian envoy to Sweden criticized that an Iranian prisoner has been subjected to violence there, saying that the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment has been violated.

"After 20 days of follow-up, I managed to meet an Iranian citizen in prison", the Iranian envoy to Sweden tweeted.

Iran registers over 24,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 24,179 COVID-19 infections and 544 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement released on Saturday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 4,640,695 with the death toll standing at 101,354.

Over the last 24 hours, 24,179 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 3,666 of whom required hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.

Iran U21, U19 volleyball beat Italy, Argentina in friendlies

Iranian U21 and U19 volleyball teams defeated Italian and Argentinean rivals in friendlies in Tehran in preparation for world championships.

In preparation for FIVB World Championships, the Iranian U21 and U19 volleyball teams held friendly matches against teams from Italy and Argentina on Saturday.

First, the Iranian U21 boys volleyball team faced the team of Argentina U19 in Tehran Azadi Sport Complex and defeated their Latino Amerian rival in 3 straight sets of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-22.

After the coaches agreed to continue the match for another set, Iran could again win the Argentian team 25-19.

