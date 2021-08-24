Decline in trade ties with Austria not justifiable: Raeisi

President of Iran Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi and Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz held a phone conversation on Monday afternoon.

During the phone conversation, the Iranian president pointed to 500-year-old friendly and constructive relations between Iran and Austria and said that the long-standing ties are of great value for continuing them in the future.

Tehran welcoming formation of inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

Saying that Iran will stand by the Afghan people at this critical juncture, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman voiced Tehran's support for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan: report

Iran restarted exports of gasoline and gasoil to Afghanistan a few days ago, following a request from the Taliban, a report by Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union said on Monday.

New upgrades to improve Bavar-373 to S400 level

“New editions of the Bavar-373 are coming and soon, a new edition that may be at the same or higher level than S400 will be unveiled,” Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Mahdi Farahi said on Sunday night while speaking in a televised interview on the occasion of the country's National Day of Defense Industry.

IRGC chief:

Iran cannot import vaccine from states with biologic weapons

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that Iran will not import vaccines from countries that "the use of biological weapons is part of their strategy."

MKO behind trial of Hamid Nouri in Stockholm court: Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has condemned the trial of Iranian citizen Hamid Nouri in a Swedish court, saying that the Iranian terror group MKO is behind the whole fabricated case.

