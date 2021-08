In his decrees on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Rear Admiral Shahram Irani to the position of commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army Navy.

The Leader stated that the appointments were made in view of the commander's commitment and valuable work experience and suggestion of the Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

Ayatollah Khamenei also appreciated Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi's efforts as the previous Army's Navy commander.

